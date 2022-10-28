Introduce Lakshmi Ganesh pics on Indian currency: Kejriwal pens letter to Modi
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting on behalf of 130 crore Indians that the picture of Hindu gods Lakshmi and Ganesh be put on the Indian currency along with Mahatma Gandhi. The Aam Aadmi Party chief shared a draft of the letter on Twitter on Friday.
