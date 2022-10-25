Kalaburagi: The Karnataka police here raided firecracker shops and seized firecrackers bearing the image of the Hindu deity Lakshmi, worshipped on Deepawali. This has come after Hindu outfits have asked for a ban on firecrackers being sold with images of Hindu deities on its cover as after bursting the firecrackers, the cover is thrown away and gets trampled. They have alleged that it is disrespectful and hurts the religious sentiments of Hindus.

The leaders of pro-Hindu organisations had complained to the police that firecrackers with the picture of Hindu Goddesses were being sold and that immediate action should be taken. Acting on the complaint, the police raided firecracker stalls set up temporarily at Sharan Basaveshwara maidan under Brahmapur police station and seized firecrackers with images of the Hindu Goddess Lakshmi. Besides this, the shopkeepers were firmly instructed not to sell firecrackers with images that hurt religious sentiments.