Lakhimpur Kheri: A district court on Friday rejected the second bail application of Lakhimpur violence case main accused Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State (MOS) Ajay Mishra Teni.

As per Special Prosecution Officer (SPO) SP Yadav the second bail application was moved in the court of in-charge Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Mona Singh by the Ashish Mishra's counsel Awadesh Singh.

The court rejected the second bail application, saying that there were not enough grounds for granting bail to the accused, besides also taking into consideration the gravity of the crime, said the SPO.

The second bail application was filed by the main accused after the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate on December 14 permitted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case to add more Sections, which were not included in the original FIR.

The court allowed the SIT probing team to add Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous harm with dangerous weapons) in the FIR. Besides, the court had also asked the SIT to add Sections 3/25/30 read with Section 35 of the Arms Act, which was not included in the original FIR against Ashish Mishra and 12 other accused.

It may be recalled that altogether eight persons, including four farmers, a journalist and three BJP workers, were killed when

flare-ups erupted at Tikonia (Lakhimpur Kheri) on October 3. Four farmers were killed when Union Minister's son Ajay Mishra's motorcade ploughed into the crowd. The farmers had been staging a sit-in to protest the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to MOS Ajay Mishra's residence to attend a function.