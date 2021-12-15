Lakhimpur Kheri: The bail petition of Sumit Jaiswal alias Modi, friend of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra's son and prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case Ashish Mishra, was deferred by the Lakhimpur District Judge court on Wednesday while hearing case of Lakhimpur Kheri violence which took place on October 3.

The development came after the prosecution, led by public prosecutor Advocate Arvind Tripathi, argued that in lieu of number of sections under the Indian Penal Code imposed against Jaiswal, such as 307, 326, 34 and Arms Act, there was no logic in continuing to pursue the old bail application of the accused, followed by the Defence lawyer Awadhesh Singh withdrawing the bail plea.

Singh, however, has noted that he will file a new bail application.

Jaiswal is listed among the accused in the FIR filed by farmers on the October 3 incident of violence.

In a video filmed on the day, Jaiswal was also seen fleeing the scene in the Mahindra Thar used to mow down protesting farmers.

The incident caused the death of four farmers and a journalist.

Tripathi's argument before the district court came before Jaiswal's bail plea was to be heard on Wednesday.

In his application, Tripathi further said that any bail hearing should only be done in case of a new bail application filed on behalf of the accused.

Meanwhile, some evidence has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory, but the concerned reports are awaited.