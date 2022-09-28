Lakhimpur Kheri: Eight people were reported dead in a major accident between a private bus and a truck on a bridge over Sharda river here on Wednesday morning. The private bus loaded with passengers collided head-on with a truck near Khamaria police post under the jurisdiction of Isanagar police station.

The private bus carrying about 50 passengers from Dhaurahara was coming towards Lakhimpur at around 7.30 am. It collided with a truck going from Lakhimpur to Bahraich. All the eight people who lost their lives in the accident were onboard this bus and died on the spot, while around 24 patients are severely injured.

After getting information about the incident, a heavy police force reached the spot and the injured were rushed to a hospital. DM Mahendra Bahadur Singh and SP Sanjeev Suman also arrived for a spot inspection.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of life in the road accident in Lakhimpur Kheri district and expressed condolences to the bereaved family members, wishing peace to the deceased. CM Yogi further instructed the district administration officials to provide proper treatment. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. Along with this, the DM and senior police officers were instructed to speed up the relief work.