Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): The SIT has released five more new photos and appealed to the people to reveal the identity of those who were present at the site when the violence took place at Lakhimpur Kheri.

The SIT announced to keep the names and addresses of the persons disclosing the identity secret and they would be rewarded.

The SIT appealed to the people to inform the police about the identity of people in the photographs by visiting the SIT office or over the phone.

The Yogi Adityanath government had set up the SIT to probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which eight people were killed. Four of them were farmers, who were allegedly mowed down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Two BJP workers and a driver were lynched allegedly by the angry farmers, while a local journalist was also killed in the violence.

Farmer leaders have claimed that Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was in one of the cars that allegedly knocked down the protesters, but the minister refuted the allegations. The police so far arrested 13 accused, including Ashish Mishra, in connection with the case.

