Lakhimpur Kheri: Special Investigative Team (SIT) filed a 1300-page charge sheet on Friday in Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in the Tikunia violence case registered against farmers and the mob.

Investigator SK Pal has accused four people of the murder of two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and the driver of the Minister of State for Home in a mob attack. Meanwhile, SIT gave a clean chit to the three accused, acquitting them for lack of evidence.

In the charge sheet, charges have been framed in many serious sections including murder, inciting the mob, abetment under sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 323, 325, 302, 109, 114, 427, 436, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.

In the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, on Friday, Inspector S.K. Pal, on behalf of the SIT, filed a charge sheet in the court on the mob and farmers in the 220 number case registered on the complaint of BJP member Sumit Jaiswal alias Modi.

Senior Prosecution Officer SP Yadav said that Kamaljit Singh alias Sonu, Vichitra Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh have been made accused in the 1300-page charge sheet.

Of these, Vichitra Singh does not have a murder charge, but several charges, including abetment to sabotage, have been imposed. The remaining three accused have been framed for assault, sabotage, abusing, and intimidating murder. According to the Special Police Officer, the investigation is going on in the whole matter.

Earlier, on October 3, in the Tikunia area of the Lakhimpur Kheri district, a group of farmers protesting against Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya were mowed down by a jeep.

On the same day, a case was also registered in Tikunia Police station on Sumit Jaiswal's written statement on the protesting mob and farmers. In case number 220, BJP workers Shubham Mishra, Shyamsundar Nishad, and Hariom, the driver of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, were beaten to death by a mob.

During the investigation, in this case, the SIT had first arrested Vichitra Singh on the basis of the viral video on the charges of arson and abetment but got acquitted under section 302.

The SIT has given clean chit to three other accused Avtar Singh, Ranjit Singh, and Kanwaljit Singh in the whole case.

Meanwhile, on October 26, Vichitra Singh and Gurvinder Singh were arrested, on November 3, Ranjit Singh and Avtar Singh were arrested, on January 1, Kanwaljit Singh alias Sonu and Kamaljit Singh were arrested. Gurpreet Singh was arrested on January 2.