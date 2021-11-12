New Delhi: The Supreme Court, on the request of the Uttar Pradesh government, adjourned the hearing for November 15 in the case relating to the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri where eight persons, including four farmers, were killed during a farmers' protest.

Earlier on November 8, the Apex Court proposed to appoint a former High Court judge to monitor the ongoing investigation into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

A single-member Commission of Enquiry with headquarters at Lakhimpur Kheri has been constituted to investigate the death of 8 persons in Lakhimpur Kheri. Uttar Pradesh government had appointed retired Allahabad High Court judge Pradeep Kumar Srivastava as a single-member Commission to inquire about the incident and enquiry to be completed within a period of two months.

Local farmers accused Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' and his son of the violence that left eight dead, including four farmers a local journalist and others. They were allegedly mowed down by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the minister in Lakhimpur Kheri in north-central Uttar Pradesh.

Videos are also being circulated on social media where an SUV was seen knocking down protesters from behind. The Minister and his son deny the charges. Ashish Mishra and 20 others have been booked for murder but have not been arrested yet.

ANI