Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' hurls abuses at a journalist who asked a question related to charges against his son Ashish in the Lakhimpur Kheri carnage.

The Minister, instead of responding to the question, targeted the journalist who asked the question in the video doing rounds in the social media.

The video was reportedly shot when Mishra visited a hospital in Lakhimpur Kheri to inaugurate a newly constructed ward.

The video has the minister asking reporters to shut their cameras off. According to eyewitnesses, he grabbed a journalist's mobile phone when the latter was asking for the Minister's views on the recent SIT report on Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Earlier on Monday, the the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Lakhimpur Kheri incident submitted the entire incident was no accident but a well planned conspiracy to kill protesting farmers.

It got the murder attempt and provisions of Arms act charges added to the warrants of all 13 accused arrested in connection with the incident when its application came up for hearing before the Lakhimpur Chief Judicial Magistrate(CJM) Court on Tuesday. The SIT also prayed for dropping all charges as referring to the incident as 'accident'.

The SIT had termed the convoy of Ashish Mishra, son of Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, running over the farmers rally as 'intentional', and to kill the farmers.



Four farmers, a local journalist, a car driver and two BJP workers were killed in the incident , on October 3.

As per the SIT's application, the court allowed retention of murder, rioting, armed with a deadly weapon and criminal conspiracy charges filed in the warrants of the arrested accused.

It also allowed charges include causing death due to negligence and reckless driving to be dropped from the warrant.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had appointed Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain, a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, to monitor the investigation into Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

It had also directed the UP government to add IPS officers of the UP cadre but non-natives in the SIT probing the incident. The same had been complied with by the State government.

