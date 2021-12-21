Lakhimpur Kheri: In the latest development in the infamous Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, the bail applications of the six accused, including Ashish Mishra, the son of BJP Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni, have been withdrawn by their advocates. The reason for the withdrawal, as informed by Ashish Mishra's lawyer Avadhesh Singh, was some technical loopholes in the bail applications, which have a scope of improvisation.

Advocate Singh has therefore appealed to the court to return and reconsider the bail application. The bail applications of five others accused, along with Mishra including Ankit Das, Satyam Tripathi, Nandan Visht, Shekhar Bharti and Latif alias Kale, have also been withdrawn.

As informed by DGC Arvind Tripathi, the defence withdrew the bail application just a day before the hearing the case was scheduled. He said that since Ankit Das and the five accused had filed the bail application on the basis of old sections that stand irrelevant today, his lawyers withdrew the bail application. At the same time, Ashish's lawyer Avadhesh Singh said that there are some technical flaws in the bail application.

On October 3, in the Tikunia area of the Lakhimpur Kheri district, a group of farmers protesting against Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya were mowed down by a jeep. In all, 13 people, including four farmers and a journalist were killed, in the incident. The investigation into the incident had revealed the involvement of Ashish Mishra, the son of BJP Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni.

All the accused, including Ashish Mishra, Ankit Das, BJP member Sumit Jaiswal alias Modi, among others are still in jail. The investigation is going on under the supervision of the Supreme Court, whereas three officers have been appointed by the SC to investigate the case.

