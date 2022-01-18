Lucknow: The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict in the bail plea of ​​Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, a prime accused in Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Along with this, the court also summoned the entire case diary of the case from the advocate representing the state government.

The order was passed by a single bench of Justice Rajiv Singh on the bail plea of ​​Ashish Mishra. It was said on behalf of the petitioner that the prosecution has not been able to produce any clear evidence of his (​​Ashish Mishra) involvement in the incident.

The case dates back to October 3, 2021, when 13 people, including Ashish Mishra were accused of killing farmers by crushing them under his jeep who gathered to protest against Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya at Tikunia village under Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Ashish Mishra his friend businessman Ankit Das, BJP member Sumit Jaiswal alias Modi, and 13 of his associates are still in jail. The investigation of the entire matter is going on under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

