Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra has decided not to attend the inauguration of Sampurna Nagar sugarcane mill.

On Monday, the farmers union leader Rakesh Tikait has warned Mishra not to attend the inauguration of a Mill. Tikait said, "If the Minister of State for Home attend the inauguration of Champanagar Cooperative Sugarcane Mill, then he will be sent to the office of the District Officer."

Both the opposition and the farmers are seeking the resignation of the Minister of State over his son's involvement in Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Talking to ETV Bharat, personal secretary of Minister of State for Home, Amit Kumar said that "The Minister of State for Home will not participate in the inauguration of sugarcane mill to be held in Sampurna Nagar on Wednesday. The minister's programme had been organised outside the district. The representatives will attend the programme on his behalf."

