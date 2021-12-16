New Delhi: Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Thursday moved an adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri violence even the parliament proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm following opposition's protest in both the houses.

The opposition, primarily Congress, has upped the ante after the Special Investigation Team said the incident was a "pre-planned conspiracy" and not a negligent act.

Prior to the adjournment, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought a discussion over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Lok Sabha even as some of the MPs protested in the well.

Rahul, who has been vociferously demanding the resignation of Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, Wednesday said that he should be allowed to speak about the murder that was committed in Lakhimpur Kheri.

"...there was an involvement of the Minister and it has been said that it was a conspiracy. The Minister who killed farmers should resign and be punished," he said.

Mishra, who is MoS Home, is at the receiving end over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident since his son Ashish is one of the key accused in the 'conspiracy'.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the incident termed it a "pre-planned conspiracy causing death" and urged the chief judicial magistrate to replace lesser charges in the case like causing death by negligence with attempt to murder.

On October 3, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV which was part of the convoy of such vehicles. Three BJP workers were lynched after the angry farmers retaliated. Two of the cars, as per reports, were owned by Ajay Kumar Mishra. His son was also part of the convoy.

Last month, the Supreme Court had set up a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The apex court had expressed its reservations over the manner in which the investigation was being conducted by the earlier SIT and had incorporated three IPS officers in the probe team.