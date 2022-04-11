Lakhimpur Kheri: In a shocking incident, an employee of the electricity department killed himself after his senior demanded sexual favours involving his wife and a hefty bribe for getting a transfer.

The victim, a lineman from Dhahpur in Lakhimpur Kheri, self-immolated after the Junior Engineer (JE) wanted to sleep with his wife and demanded one lakh rupees to get him transferred. While the lineman succumbed to death, his wife made serious allegations against JE Nagendra Sharma in the complaint lodged in the local police station. The incident has caused a stir among the linemen in the electricity department.

As informed by the police officials probing the matter, the deceased identified as Gokul Yadav was recently transferred to Aliganj from Dhahapur in Lakhimpur Kheri district where he was previously posted. With his wife and four children living in Dhahpur, Gokul wanted to be transferred back there to his home. Despite putting forth requests for the same, he received no response from Nagendra Sharma.

The JE reportedly paid heed to Gokul's request after several attempts, but not without some abhorrent demands. Sharma demanded that Gokul let his wife spend a night with him along with the payment of Rs 1 lakh for the transfer. Allegedly tired of the mental torture, Gokul set himself on fire on Sunday leading to his death. His wife reached out to the police station and narrated the incident naming JE Nagendra Sharma as the culprit.

As informed by the police officer concerned Sanjay Nath Tiwari, a complaint has been lodged in the matter, though the accused has not been arrested yet. "However, DM Mahendra Bahadur Singh has suspended the accused JE Nagendra Sharma. Another lineman involved in the crime has also been suspended," he added.

Also read: Telangana: Family ostracized for failing to arrange marriage feast