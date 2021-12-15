New Delhi: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will catalyze its movement for sacking and initiating legal action against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra whose son Ashish Mishra has been arrested in connection with the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri earlier this month.

National president of All India Kisan Sabha and member of the five-member committee of United Kisan Morcha, Dr. Ashok Dhawale has said that Kisan Morcha will intensify its campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and other states with the demand to sack the Minister of State for Home.

The statement from SKM came after the special investigation team probing Lakhimpur Kheri violence, on Tuesday, said the incident was as per a 'pre-planned conspiracy' that led to the death of five people and left several injured.

While talking to ETV Bharat, farmer leader Ashok Dhawale said, "The investigation of the SIT had reiterated the stance of Kisan Morcha that it was not an accident but a pre-planned conspiracy. After the Lakhimpur violence incident on October 3, the Kisan Morcha has said the same thing. However, Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra had been claiming that his son was innocent. He even said that if his son's involvement was found in the incident, then he himself would resign from the post of minister."

If sources are to be believed, Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra has been summoned to Delhi and the party high command could take some decision as a damage control exercise.

Earlier in the day, demanding action against the Minister of State for Home, the opposition created a ruckus in both the Houses of Parliament and finally the proceedings of both the houses had to be adjourned for Wednesday. Now, the pressure is on the government as along with the opposition, Kisan Morcha has also started a campaign against Ajay Mishra.

Ashok Dhawale said that meetings of farmer leaders held in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have resolved to commence agitation in both the states.

On the other hand, a video of Ajay Mishra surfaced on Wednesday in which he gets agitated when posed questions about his son and allegedly starts abusing the journalist after holding his mic.

Minister of State for Home had reached a medical college in Lucknow to inaugurate an oxygen plant there, where he lost his cool and the incident took place.

Within no time, the video went viral on social media and TV channels, after which news flashed that he had been summoned to Delhi.

