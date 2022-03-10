Lakhimpur Kheri: The BJP's sitting candidate from Nighasan where the Lakhimpur Kheri violence took place in October is leading in the Uttar Pradesh elections counting of which is underway.

BJP MLA Shashank Verma is leading with 53,785 votes over his nearest rival RS Kushwaha of the Samajwadi Party (SP), who secured 33,810 votes till 1.15 pm, according to the Election Commission. BJP is leading in all the eight Assembly constituencies in the Lakhimpur Kheri district with the SP appearing in contention only in Kasta where the margin was less than 2,000 votes.

Lakhimpur Kheri was one of the key attack points used by Opposition parties against the BJP, in the run up to the polls. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violence that erupted in the Tikunia area of the district on October 3, 2021.

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is one of the key accused in the case related to the killing of farmers, who were protesting the Farm Laws. Mishra was granted bail by the High Court in February. A disturbing video of the convoy mowing down the farmers at a rally went viral on social media sparking outrage across the country.

Ajay Mishra, though a Union Minister, was not part of the BJP's star campaigners' list in Uttar Pradesh and was less visible in the party's public reach out programmes in Lakhimpur Kheri, his native district. Amid continued attacks on BJP over the October violence, Mishra had even skipped rallies of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the district.

