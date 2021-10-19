Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, issued summons to twenty-two farmers in connection with an FIR on the alleged lynching of three BJP workers on October 3. In this regard, around 15 farmers appeared before the SIT on Monday to record their statements in the alleged lynching case after they were issues notices under sections of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).



According to sources, the farmers were questioned in the presence of their lawyer Mohammed Amaan. At 11 AM, farmers Kamaljit Singh, Gurwant Singh, Roop Singh, Pargat Singh, Gurmeet Singh Sikh and Jasbir Singh Virk, had reached the crime branch office located at Police Line.

SIT's DIG Upendra Agarwal had interrogated five farmers one by one in the SIT office. The farmers' lawyer Mohammad Aman stated that SIT issued notices to 22 farmers in connection with the FIR lodged by BJP worker Sumit Jaiswal alias Modi.

Read: Police arrest four accused of Lakhimpur Kheri violence

On the other hand, UP Police and SWAT team of Crime Branch on Monday arrested four accused - Sumit Jaiswal, Shishupal, Nandan Singh Bisht and Satya Prakash Tripathi in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Police also recovered and seized a licensed revolver and three bullets from Tripathi.



Jaiswal is a BJP worker and a ward member from Lakhimpur city. A total of 10 arrests have been made by the SIT in the case.

Earlier, on October 16, Ankit Das, an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence had been sent to judicial custody till October 22. Das was arrested on October 12 by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Uttar Pradesh Police probing the matter. A court has sent Ankit Das to police custody from October 14 to 17 and judicial custody till October 22.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, had alleged MoS Teni's son Ashish Mishra shot a farmer while the others were run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

Read: 'Rail Roko' stir peaceful, farmers arrested at several places, claims Samyukt Kisan Morcha