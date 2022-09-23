Lakhimpur Kheri: The Special Investigation Team probing the gangrape of two Dalit sisters and their subsequent murder at Nighasan village in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh has collected some items from the crime spot. The accused in the case helped the SIT in recovering one towel, one purse, two Aadhaar cards and some broken SIM cards from the crime spot.

On Wednesday, the accused were grilled by the SIT and thereafter the investigation team took them to the crime spot for the recovery of the items. Special Prosecutor Brajesh Pandey said that on Wednesday, the SIT took the accused to the crime spot in recovering the items. "The SIT has been contemplating adding two more sections in the case against the accused. Section 34 deals with acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention and Section 201 ( causing disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information to screen offender) will be added to the case."

Also read: Lakhimpur rape-murder of Dalit sisters: Police add kidnapping charge to charge sheet

Earlier, the bodies of two Dalit minor sisters, aged 14 and 17 years respectively, had been found allegedly hanging from a tree outside a village in the Nighasan area of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district. The sisters were found dead. The mother of the girls said that her daughters had been kidnapped by three bike-borne men and were later found hanging from a tree in a cane field.

The girls' family alleged that they were allegedly raped and murdered. After locals saw the bodies, they gathered at the spot to protest against the district administration in large numbers, forcing police to deploy a heavy posse police personnel in the area to control the situation. Later, the bodies were sent for post-mortem