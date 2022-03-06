Mangaluru(Karnataka): A human milk bank has been established in Lady Goschen, Government Maternity Hospital to provide milk to premature babies who're deprived of mother's milk due to various reasons.

The hospital has an average of 700 childbirths per month. In some cases of preterm childbirths, infants require NCUV. Breast milk can help those children to recover. The loss of a mother while delivery causes breast milk problems for infants thus human Milk bank has been started at Lady Goschen Hospital.

The Rotary Club of Mangaluru donated Rs 35 lakh to build the bank. Durgaprasad, M.R., Medical Superintendent said, “ Some children are born with low weight and other defects. For those children, it will be helpful. Mother's breast milk can prevent infant death. Infant mortality in Dakshina Kannada is 10 percent. Out of 600 to 700 deliveries, 102 newborns are on the brink of death. Mother's milk can also help to save a child's life. Breast milk is very important to a premature baby. It contains all kinds of nutrients, salinity, etc. It increases the child's immunity power."