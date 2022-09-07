Agartala: Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on Tuesday alleged that the current BJP government is "looting the poor people by putting a complete stop on employment which has led to starvation". “The left front government arranged work for people throughout the year to stop starvation. People from poor sections of the state were involved in the work in various offices. But the current government in the state is completely anti-people," he said while addressing a rally in Kalacherra.

"They are only robbing people by putting a complete stop on job opportunities. As a result, people are dying of starvation”, Sarkar, who is the leader of the opposition said. He said that the "biggest issue is that the government is not recruiting even after there are vacancies in various government offices in the state". Sarkar said that the government was making hollow promises to provide 50,000 jobs a year.

"But the government is not concerned about solving unemployment in the state”, he said, adding that the government is "just cheating poor people by making fake promises". Sarkar opined that people "should come forward to fight unitedly against this government".