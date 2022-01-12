New Delhi: Thrice expressing regret over the December 14, 2021, incident in Nagaland’s Mon district where several villagers were gunned down in a botched counter-insurgency operation by the Army, Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane may have displayed a humane trait but it was with that wee bit of indulgent satisfaction when he spoke of the opportunity that the ongoing crisis on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) accorded.

“Every cloud has a silver lining. The crisis on the Northern Borders also had a silver lining. We have used this crisis as an opportunity to fast-track infrastructure development, undertake doctrinal reviews and make-up operational voids, through emergency and fast track procurements,” the chief of the more than 13-lakh-strong Indian Army said in his opening address.

“To that end, it was not just an augmentation of forces. It was augmentation of infrastructure, of weapons, of equipment. And I dare say that in the last year and a half our capabilities have increased manifold as far as our northern front is concerned. We have inducted additional troops we have inducted many infrastructural facilities for as many as additional 25,000 troops which had gone into that area. It includes roads, tunnels facilities for storage of ammunition and fule, additional facilities to cater for any more increments that might take place in times to come.”

“Because of what we have done we are in a much better position than a year and a year and a half ago… But whatever they (China) are doing on their side is being matched by us. We are also building roads in border areas, bridges, in no way are we lagging behind as far as infrastructure is concerned. I think we are quite evenly matched as far as that is concerned,” the chief added in response to a question.

Ever since a violent brawl broke out between soldiers of the two Asian giants in April-May 2020, more than 100,000 Indian and Chinese soldiers and a huge military arsenal and equipment stand deployed across the LAC, mounting a huge financial, military and logistical challenge to both sides.

Significantly, on force restructuring, Gen Naravane said: “For enhanced operational effectiveness, and resultant structural optimisation through creation of Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs) is progressing well. IBG-isation of select formations, along the Western Front and Northern Borders will soon come to fruition.”

Fittingly, on a day that the 14th round of India-China talks at the senior commander level was taking place at the PLA border base of Moldo across eastern Ladakh, Gen Naravane underscored the vitality of talks.

“We can resolve our differences through dialogue. And that is why this mechanism is very important…. We have to keep talking to each other. And every time we talk to each other we understand each other’s viewpoints, we understand the perceptions, the differences and every time we have these discussions the differences keep narrowing down, and then we reach a consensus. And an agreement. And agreement that is based on mutual and equitable security that is acceptable to both sides, it is a win-win,” he said.

On the latest round of talks, the chief indicated that it would focus on resolving the faceoff at PP 15 before moving to legacy issues like Demchok and the Depsang Bulge in possible later rounds.

On the Northeast situation, Gen Naravane said things are under control even as the Army is lessening its presence in many areas with the plan being to entrust the paramilitary Assam Rifles with more counter insurgent-counter terror roles especially along the Indo-Myanmar border.

On China's new border law that came into effect from January 1, 2022, the army chief said: “Any law, which is not binding on other countries, is not legally tenable, and is not in keeping with the agreements that we have had in the past, obviously cannot be binding on us.”

On the situation along the Line of Control with Pakistan, Gen Naravane said there was a marked improvement. “However, increase in concentration of terrorists in launch pads, across the LC and repeated infiltration attempts, once again expose their nefarious intents. We, on our part, have resolved to show ‘Zero Tolerance’ to terror, and commit ourselves to extract dire costs, should that be forced upon us.”