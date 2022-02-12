Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): As many as 24 labourers were buried after the lantern of an under-construction house fell on them in Shikarpur area of Bulandshahr on Saturday.

This accident, as per the initial details, took place in the house located near Meerut-Badayun highway of Shikarpur Kotwali area.

A police team soon reached the spot and along with the help of the locals was able to evacuate the trapped labourers who were then shifted to the hospital. The condition of at least four of them is stated to be critical.