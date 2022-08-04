Srinagar: A non-local labourer was killed and two others injured in a grenade blast in the Gadoora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet said that militants hurled a grenade at non-local labourers in Gadoora area. “In this incident, one labourer died and two others were injured,” police said in the tweet. “Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the police added.

The deceased labourer has been identified as Mohammad Mumtaz of Sakwa Parsa, Bihar. The injured have been identified as Mohammad Arif and Mohammad Majbool, residents of Rampor, Bihar. The injured as per the police are stable.