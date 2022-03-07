New Delhi: Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday launched the 'Donate-a-Pension' programme under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan (PM-SYM) for people to contribute to the pension fund of their support staff.

"Launched 'Donate-a-Pension' programme at my residence by donating to the gardener. It is an initiative under (PM-SYM) pension scheme where citizens can donate the premium contribution of their immediate support staff such as domestic workers, drivers, helpers etc," tweeted Yadav.

"Under PM-SYM, Workers working in the unorganised sector in the age group of 18-40 years can register themselves and deposit a minimum of Rs 660 to 2400 every year depending on their age. After attaining the age of 60 years they will receive the minimum assured pension of Rs 3,000 per month," said Yadav.

The 'Donate-a-Pension' programme which was launched today is part of many initiatives by the Labour Ministry to be launched in the 'Iconic Week' being celebrated by the Ministry from March 7 to 13.

These activities include celebrating 25 crore registrations under e-SHRAM, launching of e-SHRAM on UMANG app, the launch of 'Donate-a-Pension', Job fair by National Career Service centers, placement drives, and placement-oriented camps with a special focus for SC/STs and differently-abled persons at 65 places across India, awareness generation and sensitization of workers and employers about their rights and compliances respectively under various Labour Laws in the entire iconic week by the Chief Labour Commissioner at 20 regional offices across the country.