Surat (Gujarat): The demand for Lab Grown Diamonds (LGDs) has increased with Surat in Gujarat taking the lead in making these opulent goods a part of the luxurious lifestyle.

In place of natural diamonds, Surat-made LGDs are currently heading the competition on a global scale. In addition to jewellery, the LGDs are embedded in costly accessories including smartphones, watches, glasses, belts, and decorative locks with the trend rising among the super-rich in the US and India. The diamonds are also beautifully fitted in items including watch chains, belt buckles, bracelets, and automotive emblems.

Diamond dentures to sparkling smartphones: Surat LGDs attract super wealthy

The embedding of diamonds into the accessories makes them even more exclusive and extravagant. Rajnikant Chanchad, a Surat-based LGD dealer, said that lab-grown diamonds are even used to embellish pencils and eyeglasses. "We increase the overall luxury of expensive goods," he said. The demand for ready-made jewellery designed and produced with lab-grown diamonds is rising globally.

A fashion trend has emerged that makes even the most pricey items appear more pricey. Chanchad said that they receive orders from the USA for premium watches and phone covers with prices ranging from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 14 lakh. "Each piece has more than a thousand diamonds embedded. The covers of premium mobiles cost 2.5 lakh, while the iPhone cover is composed of gold and lab-grown diamonds," he said.

Interestingly, apart from these accessories, people also order diamond-studded sets of dentures with one 'diamond-tooth' costing around Rs 50,000. Diamond-studded teeth are more popular in US pop culture. Nirav Sakaria, a designer of such dental jewellery, said they receive 3D printouts of dentures. "Then it is worked out carefully. The teeth are covered with lab-grown diamonds. The novelty is that the person does not feel the diamond in the tooth when chewing. Teeth are made using special technology," he said.