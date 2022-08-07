New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday launched the 'One Road-One Week' initiative of the New Delhi Municipal Council under which the civic body will undertake repair and maintenance work along footpaths, pavements and central verges here. Saxena directed officials to complete the works of 15 road stretches under the NDMC areas on priority.

As part of the launch, the repair and maintenance work along footpaths, pavements and central verges of the Tilak Marg and Bhagwan Das road around the Supreme Court here was undertaken on Sunday, an official statement said. According to the NDMC statement, Saxena directed officials that work to revamp Tilak Marg and other roads in New Delhi area should be comprehensively undertaken.

"Launched 'One road, One week' initiative from Tilak Marg & Bhagwan Das Road under NDMC. This includes footpath repair, pruning of trees, painting of grills, maintenance of roads & new signages, etc. Directed to revamp 15 roads in NDMC areas on priority basis," the LG said in a tweet after the event. The project would include repair of footpaths, whitewash, painting, beautification of railing, ramps, kerbstones, central verge, maintenance of electrical poles and removal of all types of encroachment at the earliest.

The L-G also stressed on the maintenance and safety of green stretches, as well as daily sweeping and cleaning of roads. "The LG further instructed officials to carry out the complete revamp of 15 roads in NDMC areas on priority basis. He stressed upon the construction of good quality roads and their proper maintenance for public safety at large," the statement said.

The LG also directed officials to carry out trimming and pruning of trees to give them a beautiful shape while also improving the overall health of the trees. "He directed that the trimming of more than 45 feet height of trees should be carried out regularly while also cleaning the green hedge by the horticulture department," the statement said. The event was also attended by NDMC Acting Chairman Ashwini Kumar, Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay, member NDMC Kuljeet Singh Chahal among others. (PTI)