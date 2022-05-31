Bhuj (Gujarat): Kutch is known for experimenting with new things. Now, the Kutch postal system is all set to start the delivery of parcels through drones. A test trial was conducted at India Post's Bhuj head post office at Habay recently. As per the information provided by the postal department of the Bhuj, the trial was conducted wherein a parcel from Habay was dispatched to Ner Bandi village using a drone.

Of the test trial conducted at three places for sending parcels through drones in the country, Kutch was shortlisted as one such centre to carry out the experiment. The commercial viability of the drone delivery system was conducted amid the presence of top officials from the department and experts. During one such trial, a drone delivered a consignment of medicines weighing two kg to the destination in just 25 minutes, after covering a distance of 47 km. A team of experts, who were overseeing the trial run, were jubilant after receiving the parcel. The parcel landed at Ner village under Bhuj taluka.

The trial run was conducted under the supervision of the Union Ministry of Communications, including a team of experts comprising Assistant Directors from Rajkot and a four-member experts team from New Delhi. Ner village at Bhachau (Habay) in Bhuj taluka was shortlisted for the trial. After the successful completion of the test trial, the Bhuj postal department will be provided with hi-tech drones for the delivery of goods soon, said sources.