Kutch (Gujarat): Personnel of the Pakistan Marine Security opened fire on an Indian boat on Jakhow's maritime border in Kutch on Friday, official sources said. They further revealed that due to the firing, the Indian boat started sinking.

However, the Indian Coast Guard swung into action, and eight fishermen who were onboard the boat. Sources said that a fishing boat named Harsiddhi 5 was fishing in the Arabian Sea near Jakhou and Okha.

The Marine Police has started further investigation, they added. Officials of the Okha Coastguard handed over the fishermen to Jakhow Police Station following the rescue operation.