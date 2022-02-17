New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday extended condolences to the family of those who lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. "Saddened by the loss of lives in a tragic incident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Vice President said in a tweet.

Shah expressed his condolences on the loss to the family members who lost their loved ones "The incident in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh is very sad. I express my deepest condolences on this irreparable loss to those who have lost their loved ones. Also, I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah tweeted.

BJP national president JP Nadda also condoled the deaths and said that possible help was being given by the local administration. "Painful to hear about the death of many people, including women and children, in the tragic accident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. The local administration is engaged in all possible help. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the tragic mishap in Kushinagar, and Rs 50,000 to the injured. The Chief Minister has directed the concerned officials to conduct rescue and relief operations immediately and provide treatment to the injured.

As many as 13 people lost their lives after falling into a well during wedding celebrations in the Nebua Naurangia area of the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night. "Thirteen women have died. The incident occurred last night at around 8.30 pm in the Nebua Naurangia, Kushinagar. The incident happened during a wedding programme when some people sitting on a slab of a well met with the accident after the slab broke due to excessive load," said Akhil Kumar, ADG, Gorakhpur Zone. District Magistrate of Kushinagar, S Rajalingam announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased. Further probe into the incident is underway.

