Kurnool (AP): A 24-year-old youth from Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool pursuing an M.Sc in Agriculture from the University of Milan in Italy has died due to drowning. Dilip, the eldest son of Chilumuru Srinivasa Rao and Shardadevi hailing from Balaji Apartment in Balajinagar, Kurnool, had gone to Monterosso Beach on Friday in the joy of completing his PG. He, however, was soon caught in strong waves and drowned.

Attempts by the Coast Guard to save him went in vain. Dilip joined the University of Milan in September 2019. He had visited home in April last year and returned in September. He had told his parents that he would get a job soon and come home after completing the course.

