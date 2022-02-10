Koderma: Kunal Ambasta, a resident of Jhumri Tilaiya of Koderma, has made Koderma proud in the whole country. In the year 2017, Kunal invented the Complete Home Automation System. For this, the Vice-Chancellor of IGNOU, Prof. Uma Kanjilal honored Kunal online. Through the complete home automation system created by Kunal, all the electronic devices used in the house without internet can be operated only by voice.

IGUNU student innovation award for invention of complete home automation system to kunal Abanshta of koderma

92 participants participated in the Student Innovation Award (IGNOU) organized by IGNOU, out of which the last five participants were awarded for their innovations across the country. Due to the Corona protocol, this honor ceremony was organized online. The certificate, trophy, and cash amount meant in the honor will be sent to Kunal through the post. Even before this, Kunal has been honored for his invention.

Kunal said that through this invention, physically challenged can remain self-reliant. In the year 2017, Kunal's father Kaushlesh Kumar Ambasta was injured in a road accident and doctors advised him to be on bed rest for a few months. During this, his father was dependent on other people for any work. In such a situation, to help his father, Kunal made a device which is operated only by voice. Through this, devices used in the house like TV, bulb, fan, AC, cooler, mixer, etc. can be turned on and off by making a sound.

Kunal has also taken the copyright of the Complete Home Automation System prepared by him. This invention can be of great help especially to the physically challenged and the elderly. His father Kaushalesh Abasht also expressed happiness on being honored with the Student Innovation Award by IGNOU and said that his invention has got a new identity with this honor.