Haridwar: Hansi Prahari, former Vice-President of the Students' Union of Kumaon University, completed her masters in English and Political Science from Kumaon University and took up the job of a librarian in the university itself. On 18 October 2020, ETV Bharat brought the story of Hansi to the world to improve her condition but still, Hansi can be seen begging on the streets in the same situation.

Earlier in 2020, the then Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat himself had sent Minister Rekha Arya to Haridwar to meet Hansi. The minister had arranged for her job and accommodation, but Hansi then turned him down.

Actually, Hansi is mentally challenged thus she finds it right to live on the streets, lead a nomadic life even after being given government help, and prefers to beg on the streets.

Haridwar Mayor Anita Sharma had promised to give permanent residence to Hansi Prahari. Mayor had also shown the vacant flats of Haridwar Corporation in Pandewala to Hansi. Sharma had also written a letter to the Chief Municipal Commissioner regarding giving residence to Hansi, but till now Hansi has not found her home.

Hansi had received offers of help from many social organizations as well as the government, but Hansi has not yet taken any help citing self-respect and spirituality.

Hansi is the eldest daughter of 5 siblings who grew up in Rankhila village of Someshwar assembly constituency of Almora district of Uttarakhand. The eldest daughter of the family, Hansi, used to be in discussion about her studies in the whole village.

She worked for about 4 years as a librarian after completing MA in English and Political Science from Kumaon University. She got the job because she used to participate in debates, cultural programs and various competitions held in the university. She did various private jobs till 2008.

There was a turn in Hansi's life after 2011 due to turmoil in marriage life. Hansi was in depression for some time and got inclined towards spirituality. She separated from the family and shifted to Haridwar. She tells that since 2012, she is taking care of herself and her 7-year-old child by asking for alms in Haridwar.

Hansi has two children, the daughter lives with the maternal grandmother while the son is living on the sidewalk with her.

Earlier, in 2002, Hansi contested as an independent candidate from the Someshwara assembly seat against both sitting MPs Pradeep Tamta and Ajay Tamta. The villagers themselves had asked her to contest the election as she was educated. Consequently, Hansi had secured 2000 votes more than former Union Minister and sitting MP Ajay Tamta.

