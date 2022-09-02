Kolkata: Kumartuli's art of making goddesses idols is celebrated across the world. But how many people know the artisans? Now, you can know artisans and see their works, and order idols online. By 2023, the Durga idol can be found and booked with one click. Artisans have been in poor condition since the Covid pandemic. However, after two long years, they are gradually returning to normalcy.

While keeping up with the technology, they are facing trouble. Not only this, but the new generation is also gradually moving away from this old system of 'Bayna' (order). Kumartuli is on the threshold of entering the digital world. Earlier, there were only websites of famous artisans of the city. Now many new generation artists are entering the bracket.

"Small artists are going behind the screen, but that should not be the case. The new generation is also going behind the screen. So there is a need for a change. An organisation has come forward. We have joined hands with them," President of the Potters' Association, Babu Pal, said. The organisation's head, Pratyay Sur said that they are trying to bring all the artisans under one umbrella.

"We are trying to bring all artists under one umbrella. So that people can recognise artists. Most of the time people are amazed by the artist's work, but they don't know who the artist is. So, we have created an app, and many artists are adding themselves to that app. Buyers can enter the app to see all the artists' new and old works. They can also order. Already 20 artists have joined the app," Sur said to ETV Bharat.