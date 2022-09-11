Hyderabad: Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday met his Telangana counterpart and TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao here amid speculation on the latter launching a national party. Both the leaders had a luncheon meeting at KCR's official residence Pragathi Bhavan, official sources said.

Kumaraswamy and Rao discussed the development of Telangana, the role of regional parties in national politics, the key role that KCR should play in the national politics in the present situation and other national political issues, an official release said. The JD(S) leader met TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao.

During the meeting, we discussed issues related to Karnataka & Telangana States besides key national issues. I am overwhelmed by the hospitality & camaraderie extended by KTR, Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Rao, who recently met his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar in Patna, called for a "BJP-mukt Bharat", (BJP-free India) blaming the saffron party's government at the Centre for the many ills plaguing the country. In his recent public meetings, he has spoken about Telangana playing a vibrant role in national politics. In May, Rao had called on JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister HD Devegowda at his residence in Bengaluru and held discussions on various issues. (PTI)