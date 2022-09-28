Dehradun: Famous poet, Kumar Vishwas has opposed the Uttarakhand government on the decision of providing compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to the family members of Ankita Bhandari, the victim of the Uttarakhand murder case.

Kumar Vishwas tweeted and wrote, "Why would the misdeeds of that lowly Duryodhana, immersed in the arrogance of power, be compensated with the taxpayer's money? All the money should be given to the relatives of this daughter by auctioning the resort and properties of that Naradham. Do incest, unbridled boys, and people who grew up under the protection of a political family?"

He further wrote, "Every Dhritarashtra seated on the throne should always remember that the dynasties whose Duryodhana humiliates their daughters, sisters, and bridesmaids in the Rajya Sabha, no matter how splendid Hastinapur may be, the Mahabharata of the time eventually turns them into the rubble of destruction."

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the family members of Ankita Bhandari. Chief Minister Dhami said that the state government is with Ankita's family and will help them in every way.

The Vanantra Resort, where Ankita Bhandari was working had a huge party from October 7 to October 9. This resort of Pulkit Arya was booked for a big event, in which VIP arrangements were being made for about 22 people.

A Delhi-based company had almost booked the resort while talking to accused Ankit Gupta, the manager of Vanantra Resort, and had even prepared a great catalog of resorts for the visiting guests.