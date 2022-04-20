New Delhi: Kumar Vishwas, the former Aam Aadmi Party leader on Wednesday morning took to Twitter and lambasted the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, alleging that a team of the Punjab Police visited his residence in Ghaziabad. However, the poet and former AAP leader did not divulge the reason why police visited his residence.

According to media reports, it is learnt that the Punjab Police filed an FIR against Vishwas in connection with his alleged statement made against Kejriwal during the Punjab Assembly polls earlier this year. Vishwas in his tweet had warned the Punjab CM against 'the person sitting in Delhi' (indirectly referring to the AAP supremo) stating that the latter will 'betray you'.

Vishwas, who was once a confidante of Kejriwal, had severed ties with the AAP chief on having quit the party four years back. Kumar Vishwas made controversial revelations about Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the election in Punjab and claimed Kejriwal earlier had associated with separatists. However, the former AAP leader did not clarify whether Punjab Police came to him in connection with anything related to that.