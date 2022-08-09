Kullu (Himachal Pradesh): The Kullu police have put up signboards at several places giving warnings to motorists, road users and commuters not to mix driving with alcohol and that, too, in a funny way. The message cannot stop people from laughing. The warning signboards installed by the side of the highways giving a 'hilarious message' has gone viral on social media.

The Kullu police's innovative slogan has been grabbing eyeballs. It has been written on the road signage that "Don't drive drunk, jail in Manali is extremely cold". The signboards have an interesting warning to the drivers while at the wheel, don't be drunk. Otherwise, they will be caught and put behind bars. Staying there will be painful as the Manali jail is extremely cold.