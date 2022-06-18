Kulgam (J&K): Security forces on Saturday wrapped up the search operation after five days in the Mashipura-Kajjar area of ​​Frisal village in Kulgam, officials said.

SSP Kulgam Dr GV Sandeep Chakraborty said the operation was halted due to inclement weather. No fresh contact with the militants was established during the search after the killing of two local Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants on Thursday, he said.

The operation was launched in the area on June 14 following specific inputs about the presence of militants. The search in the area continued after the initial exchange of fire on June 14, and fresh contact with the militants was established on June 16, officials said. On June 16, police said that two militants were killed during the clash and that one of the slain militants was identified as Zubair Sufi of Mohanpura, Kulgam. The identity of the other militant has not yet been determined, they said.

Sufi, according to police, was involved in the May 31 assassination of female teacher Rajni Bala. Officials added that the search in the area continued for two more days but no new contact was established and finally the operation was called off on Saturday evening after five days.