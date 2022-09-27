Srinagar: The terrorist killed in the encounter between security forces and militants in Ves Batpora area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday has been identified by the Jammu and Kashmir Police as Abu Hurrarah, a resident of Pakistan and a member of the Jaish-e-Mohammad. One AK series rifle, one Pistol, Grenades and other warlike stores have been recovered said the ADGP of Kashmir. Two civilians and an officer also sustained injuries during the injuries.

On receipt of specific information regarding the presence of unidentified terrorists in Welsbatapura village, Kulgam District, a joint cordon and search operation was launched in the area by the Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF at about 01:45 pm on September 26. "The quick cordon around the suspected cluster of houses in the village was established by the security forces. On suspecting the presence of one to two terrorists in one of the houses, the Security Forces started evacuating the civilians in the vicinity to a safe location," stated the PRO (Defence), Srinagar in a release.

"As has been observed in earlier operations as well, the terrorist opened indiscriminate fire targeting civilians, in the hope of exploiting an opportunity to escape. Sensing the danger to civilian lives and disregarding personal safety, the troops speeded up the evacuation process, simultaneously pinning down the terrorist with accurate fire," stated the release.

The release further stated while attempting to rescue civilians and move them out of the firefight zone, one officer sustained a gunshot wound and was evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar. "Two civilians also sustained splinter injuries when they were targeted by the terrorist by lobbing grenades. One of them has been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital," it added.