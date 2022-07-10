New Delhi: In a setback to the Congress, expelled Congress MLA from Haryana, Kuldeep Bishnoi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday. Earlier, Bishnoi was accused of cross-voting in the recently held Rajya Sabha polls that resulted in the defeat of fellow party leader Ajay Maken. There are speculations that he may soon join the saffron brigade.

Kuldeep Bishnoi put out a tweet in Hindi saying that Nadda's humble nature sets him apart from others. The BJP has risen to great heights under his presidency.

In another tweet, Bishnoi described Amit Shah as a true statesman. He also applauded his charisma and his vision for India.

Earlier when Bishnoi was asked about his cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections, he said that it was “necessary to break the arrogance of some people. I have hit sixes on the last ball.” Chief Minister Manohar Lal had said that Bishnoi was welcome to join the BJP adding that Bishnoi's vote was “in support of the policies of the Central Government.” Haryana Deputy CM, Dushyant Chautala also offered an olive branch to Bishnoi thanking him for voting for the JJP-backed candidate Kartikeya Sharma.