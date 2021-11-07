Kolkata: The second day of the joy of words by the valley of words in Kolkata at the Bengal Club started with the discussion on the Hindi book 'Kulbhushan ka naam darj keejiye' authored by Alka Saraogi.

Alka Saraogi is a novelist and a short story writer. Born and bought up in the City of Joy, she is a writer in the Hindi language. Many of her stories have been translated into Bengali language.

The book 'Kulbhushan ka naam darj keejiye' revolves around a person named Kulbhushan, who is a refugee from Kushtia, Bangladesh. Crossing across the border, here in India he somehow tries to adjust himself by changing his name into a Bengali one and also by marrying a Bengali girl. But deep inside, he misses his home and folks.

How much he tries to adapt himself to his surroundings, he would feel being left out as he did in his childhood due to his unimpressive looks and dark skin. Hereby addressing the refugee problem in a lucid and gripping manner, the author actually touches upon much bigger problems facing the entire human race today.