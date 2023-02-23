New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday said that the Kerala High Court has allowed the interim Vice Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University to continue and therefore, there was no need for him to approach the Supreme Court.

Khan, speaking to reporters in the national capital, said any judgement of the Kerala High Court or any court would be implemented in letter and spirit.

"The VC has been allowed to continue. There is no problem. So where is the need for me to come to the Supreme Court? I don't think the High Court could have said anything about the regular appointment (of VC).

"Regular appointments are totally different. As far as I know, the High Court has not said anything about the regular appointments. If they have not said anything about the regular appointment, things as they exist apply," he said. On being told by the scribes that the state government has moved a caveat in the apex court expecting an appeal from the Governor, Khan said he has nothing to say about that.

"State may be doing anything, you ask them," he said and added that he has not sought legal opinion on the issue from anyone. His remarks come in the wake of reports that the state government has sent a panel of three names to him for selection of a VC for the university. The HC had last week allowed the state government to carry forward with the process to appoint a vice chancellor at the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, saying Ciza Thomas' appointment to the post by the Chancellor was temporary.

The High Court had said that the appointment was of temporary nature and made under special circumstances. "The government has the authority to recommend the new vice chancellor. The government can submit a new panel of eligible candidates. It's the government which needs to take steps in connection with the appointment of the new VC," it had said.

Earlier, on November 29 last year, the HC had allowed Thomas to continue as the vice chancellor in-charge of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University in Kerala but directed the state government to constitute a selection committee and appoint a vice chancellor as early as possible. The court had refused to stay the appointment as sought by the Kerala government. A Supreme Court order had quashed the appointment of the vice chancellor of Technological University for being contrary to UGC norms, leading to appointment of Thomas as VC in-charge by the Governor. (PTI)