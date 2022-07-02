Hyderabad: TRS President KTR took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of BJPs national executive meeting here on Saturday. "Welcome the WhatsApp University for its executive council meeting to the beautiful city of Hyderabad. To all the Jhumla Jeevis; Don’t forget to enjoy our Dum Biryani & Irani Chai," the Minister tweeted out.

While 'Whatsapp University' is a popular term meant as a criticism of the fake information or content circulated by the BJP IT cell, 'Jhumla' refers to the government schemes promoted by the BJP that are big on promises. The BJP has planned the first physical national executive meeting outside the national capital in Hyderabad. The TRS has dismissed the meet as a "circus" where political "tourists" from across the country will gather.

Also read: People in Telangana ready to bring BJP to power: MP BJP in-charge Muralidhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister KCR, however, is scheduled to receive the Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at Begumpet Airport just a couple of hours before Modi lands at the same airport. It has been reported that only one TRS minister would be receiving the Prime Minister while all ministers, including KCR, will be receiving Yashwant Sinha.