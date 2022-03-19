Hyderabad(Telangana): A man's innovative attempt at building a handmade treadmill received a lot of praise online. Telangana industries and IT minister KT Rama Rao is also among those acknowledging the creative effort.

In a short video shared widely on Twitter, the man can be seen building the wooden treadmill and finally taking a walk on it. The fitness equipment does not require electricity to function. KTR praised the man's ingenuity and even asked 'T Works' to connect and help the man to "scale up". T Works, an initiative of government of Telangana, is India's largest prototyping centre. "Wow! 👏👏 @TWorksHyd please connect & help him scale up," KTR tweeted.

