Hyderabad (Telangana): Trolled over his comments on Bilkis Bano case, KT Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration, strongly defended the Telangana Government, saying the rapists in Hyderabad case were swiftly arrested and sent to jail.

In his strong reaction, KTR posted a counter Tweet: 'To the silly trolls who indulge in whataboutery & question what #Telangana Govt did in recent rape case in Hyderabad. The Rapists were arrested swiftly & sent to jail. After 45 days, the High Court had granted them Bail."

The Minister further said that loopholes in Juvenile Justice Act, IPC & CrPC have resulted in the rapists getting out on bail in Jubilee Hills rape case. "That’s the reason why I am demanding that these acts be amended so no rapist gets bail and when convicted remains in jail till death or life imprisonment in truest sense," said KTR in his recent tweet.

KT Rama Rao has been facing onslaught from trollers after his recent criticism of release of rape convicts in Bilkis Bano case. In that Tweet, he said: "This is a Blot on the Collective Conscience of our Nation. Rapists being garlanded & treated like war heroes or freedom fighters!!! Remember, what happened to #BilkisBano today can happen to anyone of us tomorrow. Speak up India"

KT Rama Rao was also facing criticism for turning heat on the Centre by requesting Prime Minister Modi to amend some of the acts regarding rapes. He had also urged PM Modi to intervene in Bilkis Bano Case. He passed strong remarks on the release of rape accused in Gujarat.