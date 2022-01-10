Hyderabad: Telangana’s Minister of Industry and Information Technology, KT Rama Rao, on Monday provided financial support of Rs 15 lakh in his personal capacity to Malika Handa, a specially-abled chess player from Punjab.

A week after Rama Rao announced a cheque to the player, who won a gold and two silver medals at the World Championships for Deaf Chess, handed over the same when she visited him here.

KTR who is widely known as KT Rama Rao also donated a laptop for her. He said it would help her prepare for future championships. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's son also requested Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to give her a government job.

On January 3, the Telangana minister promised financial assistance to the player in his personal capacity while responding to tweets about the Punjab government allegedly denying her cash grants due to a lack of policy for deaf athletes.

According to the chess player, she was informed that the state government cannot give her a job and cash reward as the government does not have a policy for deaf sportsmen.

After meeting with minister Malika expressed her thanks and said, “I am overwhelmed with the warm welcome and support received from the Telangana government. My heartfelt thanks to Minister KT Rama Rao for the recognition and support for me, ”.

