Hyderabad: Telangana's IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the latter's statement against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's "national ambitions".

"International leader Rahul Gandhi who can’t even win his own parliament seat in Amethi ridicules Telangana CM KCR Ji’s national party ambitions. Wannabe PM should first convince his people to elect him as an MP," KTR tweeted on Tuesday.

KTR was responding to the Congress leader's remark over K. Chandrashekar Rao changing the party's name from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

"If the chief minister of Telangana believes that he is running a national party, that is perfectly okay. There is no problem, he can believe it. That is also fine if he believes he is running a global party. So these are all things that he can do and can imagine," Gandhi had said.

Asked specifically if the Congress will not join hands with the TRS even if the need arises to take on the BJP in 2024 polls, he said, "There is absolutely no question of any relationship between Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Congress. The Telangana chief minister believes he is running a national party. He is welcome to think that he is running an international party."

Gandhi is currently in Telangana for his ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' that will cover as many as 12 states. The march which started from Kanyakumari and will end in Kashmir next year by covering 25 km every day. The 'yatra' has already covered parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The next leg of the yatra will take place in Maharashtra.