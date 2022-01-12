New Delhi: Premium motorcycle maker KTM on Wednesday launched the 2022 edition of the KTM 250 Adventure bike priced at Rs 2.35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Bookings for the new 2022 KTM 250 Adventure has commenced at its showrooms across the country, the company said in a statement. The bike is powered by a 248cc four-valve single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that delivers 30PS power and 24 Nm of torque.

The 2022 KTM 250 Adventure is a travel-enduro motorcycle that appeals to a wide spectrum of bikers across the country, Bajaj Auto Ltd President (Probiking) Sumeet Narang said. "The KTM 250 Adventure is an accessible motorcycle that offers an enjoyable riding experience for daily tarmac commutes and weekend off-road escapes," he added.

KTM has a 12-year-old partnership with Bajaj Auto Ltd, which owns a 48 per cent stake in KTM AG. Since its entry into India in 2012, KTM has sold over 3.1 lakh bikes, making India its largest global market. It has a presence in over 365 cities in the country with 460 stores.

(PTI)