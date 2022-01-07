Davanagere (Karnataka): The Karnataka Hemophilia Society is all set to launch a hemophilia mobile service unit in association with Rotary International, south Davangere.

This unit will provide treatment to hemophilia families at their doorsteps covering 100km in the region.

'This initiative is a first of its kind in the country. The main focus of the mobile service unit is to provide treatment to patients by covering 100 km in the region. The mobile service program's progress will be reported to the state government," said Naveen, executive officer of Karnataka Hemophilia Society.

The significant aim is to detect and treat hemophilia at the earliest and prevent permanent disability.

Addressing the media, Suresh Hanagavadi, professor of pathology at the JJM medical college and president of Karnataka Haemophilia Society (KHS) said that unlike hemophilia patients from well-to-do families, most of the patients face difficulty in approaching the Society office in Davangere for treatment. Hemophilia patients suffer from bleeding when they sustain injuries or suffer from internal bleeding even without injuries.

Karnataka's Davangere to get India's first mobile haemophilia service unit

He added saying, Rotary International has borne 75% cost of the mobile service unit and the remaining 25% cost is borne by the Karnataka Haemophilia Society. Two trained staff, a medical officer and a medico-social worker will be part of the mobile service unit.