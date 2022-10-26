Mandya(Karnataka): Police on Wednesday said that it submitted a charge sheet in record 14 days time after the registration of a case in connection with the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Mandya district. The gruesome incident in Malavalalli town triggered public outcry and protests.

The police have arrested the 51-year-old accused Kantharaju, a teacher and manager of a tuition centre. He had dumped the minor's body in a water sump tank in an under-construction building behind the tuition centre. Investigations have revealed that the accused who worked at the tuition centre for 15 years had lured the girl to the under-construction building with chocolate.

ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar appreciated the Mandya district police for the speedy submission of the charge sheet. "Kudos to Mandya police for making efforts to ensure speedy justice," he stated. He also thanked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra for their support.

The Chief Minister's office had approved a Rs 10 lakh compensation to the victim's family. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and other leaders also visited the family. The state's education department had ordered the closure of all tuition centres which were operating illegally without a valid permit.

Officials warned that a case will be booked if any violation was found. Government teachers have also been warned not to involve themselves in the tuition business. (IANS)